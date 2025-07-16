Advocates band together across party lines to fight back against bill impacting beloved lands: 'It's moving to see'

"This has been worrying me for weeks."

A disparate coalition of groups banded together to fend off a wildly unpopular provision in a rare show of unity that crossed traditional partisan lines.

As WyoFile reported, Wyoming is a state that is rightly proud of its breathtaking natural beauty and will go great lengths to protect it. A proposed mass sell-off of public lands as part of the recently passed spending bill was met with fierce local opposition in the Equality State. The measure, proposed by Utah Senator Mike Lee, was ostensibly aimed at making housing more affordable, but few were convinced by that argument.

Addi Jenkins, executive director of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Business Alliance, one of several groups opposing the initiative, said, "It's one of the first times I've seen businesses and individuals come across party lines and unite. … It's moving to see something still connects us all."

Businesses, conservationists, and Native American groups collaborated to pressure state representatives to repeal the initiative. Hundreds of protesters gathered at the State Capitol while the Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund sent over 23,000 letters to state officials, and 115 businesses lent their signatures to a petition to the state's senators. In the wake of such widespread and fierce opposition, Lee backed down and removed the provision from the bill.

The victory underscores the efficacy of local action. It serves as a potent reminder that, despite the divisive rhetoric in the current media landscape, protecting public lands is a unifying message that polls extremely well. Similar efforts have been successful in other states, such as Florida and Montana.

The article's comments expressed relief that the proposed sale of public lands won't happen.

One worried reader said, "Blessed be you all for saving our public lands! This has been worrying me for weeks. I've been sick with grief."

Another emphasized how much the lands mean to the people, saying that "access to public lands is the heart and lungs of every person who lives in Wyoming."

Others emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant against any future attempts. "People, don't breath [sic] a sigh of relief, for this issue was not put to bed. It will pop it's [sic] ugly head up again, not only at the Federal level, but right here in our own state legislature. Think carefully about who you vote for," one commenter wisely counseled.

