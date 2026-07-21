Illinois riders walk down steep coaster stairs after Six Flags ride stalls in 90-degree heat

Nightmare fuel for many even without the intense sun beating down.

The Wrath of Rakshasa roller coaster at Six Flags Great America was halted high on the track, leading to an evacuation as temperatures in Gurnee, Illinois, reached the 90s.

What happened?

Patch, citing the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, reported that the ride could not be restarted and that park employees then escorted riders off safely. Social media footage appeared to show guests using the coaster's steep emergency staircase to get down.

After a systems check, the coaster reopened later in the day, according to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner. No injuries were reported. CBS Chicago shared the footage on its YouTube account.

Wrath of Rakshasa debuted last year and, according to Six Flags, is promoted as the world's steepest and most inversion-heavy dive coaster. The ride climbs 180 feet before dropping riders 171 feet at a beyond-vertical 96 degrees, which made the stoppage especially dramatic.

Temporary shutdowns are part of normal amusement park safety procedures. Temperatures in Gurnee climbed into the 90s as riders made their way down the stairs in the afternoon sun.

Why does it matter?

The evacuation appears to have ended safely, but extreme heat can make an already stressful situation more dangerous. A stalled ride is unsettling on its own, but direct sun, high temperatures, and a long descent from an elevated platform can make the experience more physically taxing for both guests and workers.

Worsening extreme weather can threaten lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, while also disrupting businesses and public spaces. When extreme heat affects attractions, job sites, or transportation systems, it can reduce worker productivity, strain emergency response resources, and hurt tourism and local income.

What's being done?

Safety systems are designed to err on the side of caution. At major attractions, that often means pausing operations when something appears wrong rather than risking a more serious failure.

Under normal circumstances, Six Flags says the coaster invites riders to "ascend into the shadows before surrendering to a heart-stopping 171-foot drop at a record-breaking beyond-vertical 96 degrees that feels like a descent into the abyss."

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