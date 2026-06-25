Florida man leaving for work is delayed by 7-foot boa, then helps police bin the escapee

The animal stayed there until a state-licensed trapper could take over.

A Florida resident in Riviera Beach ran into an unusual obstacle before work: a 7-foot boa constrictor in his driveway. Rather than simply wait it out, he wound up joining the police in getting the snake into a recycling bin until a professional arrived.

What happened?

After a neighbor called 911 and warned that the snake might be shot if no one responded, Riviera Beach Police Officer Josh Wilson came to the Woodbine neighborhood to help, United Press International reported.

Jay Slagle, who had seen the snake Sunday from an upstairs window, assisted Wilson as they used a shovel to guide the boa into a recycling bin, according to UPI. The animal stayed there until a state-licensed trapper could take over.

Later, python hunter Taylor Stanberry reviewed the footage and told The Palm Beach Post, as UPI reported, that the snake was likely an escaped pet "and an expensive one."

Why does it matter?

A large constrictor in a suburban driveway poses a safety concern for residents, pets, and the snake itself.

If the boa was in fact an escaped pet, the situation was a human-caused wildlife conflict.

Exotic animals can end up in places they do not belong when they outgrow their enclosures, creating fear for people and danger for local wildlife.

Florida knows how disruptive nonnative reptiles can be, and even a single loose snake can send neighbors, police, and wildlife professionals scrambling.

What are people saying?

Commenters were alarmed by the footage.

"Poor snake. Definitely a pet," one user wrote.

Another said: "Snake was put into rescue. Owner has been located and will be reunited with his pet."

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