Rescuers respond after wild owl is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'We certainly had an interesting visitor'

Caring about animals is a good way to care for us all.

A sheriff's deputy in southern Indiana saved a wounded owl from a roadway, according to WDRB News.

John Hartman was on patrol when he spotted the injured bird in the middle of the road. He got close enough to capture the bird and then brought it to his station. Ultimately, the owl was taken to a wildlife center for proper care. The animal is expected to make a full recovery.

"We certainly had an interesting visitor at the Sheriff's Office this morning!" the Jennings County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook in mid-December.

We certainly had an interesting visitor at the Sheriff's Office this morning! Deputy John Hartman was out patrolling... Posted by Jennings County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday 17 December 2025

For owls, human interactions can pose both risks and benefits. On the one hand, birds living in close proximity to humans are more likely to be exposed to pesticides, face issues with power lines, and be injured by vehicles. On the other hand, community structures can also provide havens for the animals, and environmentalists can be vocal and effective champions for wildlife.

It's complicated, just as the events in Indiana illustrate. It may have been a human behind the wheel who injured the owl, but it was also a human who saved it.

Police are sometimes called on to assist animal rescue services. An officer in California rescued a dog from a trash compactor this winter before adopting him. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also helped officers rescue and rehouse more than 20 dogs neglected in North Carolina last summer.

Anyone can take action to help animals in need. Wildlife is often found in danger near busy roadways, and some organizations are using drones to locate them and provide aid.

Rich biodiversity supports local ecosystems and overall planetary health — which is another way of saying that caring about animals is a good way to care for us all.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.