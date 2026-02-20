Passerby shares photos of upsetting discovery in local nature area: 'People are gross'

A Kansas local shared a truly shocking transformation of a wooded area being refreshed from a litter-strewn mess to a peaceful nature spot simply by cleaning up.

The post, shared in r/kansas, captured something a lot of people have seen firsthand. It shows how a single careless moment can ruin a shared outdoor space for everyone else. People often discard trash thinking it's harmless, but plastics can last for 200 years.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"People are gross," said one commenter. "My personal rule is the only things I will just 'toss out' are anything I could probably swallow and digest just fine, like banana peels or joint butts and stuff like that. If you can't eat it, it's trash and doesn't belong in shared nature."

The original poster explained they ended up picking up the trash with friends for profit. The contrast between the before and after images emphasized that just a simple day of cleaning can make huge differences in outdoor spaces.

It's a strong reminder that if we want more connection with nature, our interactions with it should lead to care and understanding, not neglect.

Commenters shared frustration over the lack of respect shown toward the park, sharing that people who exploit natural spaces don't just harm the land, but they also interrupt the peace and connection everyone else goes there to find.

"The second picture was so satisfying, even though you were doing it for profit, thank you so much for cleaning up. It's awful how people treat these places," said another commenter.

"If no one picked up after themselves we would have drowned in our own filth decades ago. Keep the world you live in as beautiful as when you came into it so it can be much more when you leave it," a third commenter wrote. "Thank you for doing your part."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.