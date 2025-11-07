"We're very proud of our partnership."

Across a 100-hectare section of the ancient wood near Leicester, known as Martinshaw Wood, the charity Woodland Trust is clearing rhododendrons and non-native trees to allow native flora to regenerate naturally, according to the BBC.

At Martinshaw Wood, rhododendrons and fast-growing non-native trees are being removed to allow light to reach the woodland floor and encourage the natural regeneration of native broadleaf species, according to the charity.

In the post-World War II years, many broad-leaved trees, such as oak and birch, were replaced with conifers because they matured more quickly, but this created dense canopies that blocked light and prevented understory growth. Site manager David Logan noted that conifers grow until their canopies touch.

"They grow and grow until their canopies touch and no light will reach the woodland floor, so you end up with no ground flora, no understorey, no young trees," said Logan.

Clearing invasive species and restoring native vegetation enhances biodiversity, strengthens ecosystem resilience, and supports natural carbon-storage capacity. Non-native, dominating species like rhododendron reduce plant diversity and alter habitat for insects, birds, and fungi. Therefore, community- or government-led restoration work is necessary to mitigate those negative effects.

In Indonesia's Spermonde Archipelago, for instance, community-led restoration of coral reefs has shown how hands-on management can bring ecosystems back to life. Additionally, the Woodland Trust's work also mirrors that of Sevidzem Ernestine Leikeki in Cameroon, whose grassroots forest restoration has protected endangered species while helping local women build sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the ongoing warming of global temperatures continues to increase stress on ecosystems worldwide, making the recovery of native woodlands even more urgent. Research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that rising acidity and longer dry seasons are increasing wildlife risk in many forested regions.

"Increases in temperatures and the thirst of the atmosphere due to human--caused climate change have increased aridity of forest fuels during the fire season," notes the NOAA.

While the work at Martinshaw Wood happens in a large woodland context, the same principle applies to yards and neighborhood green spaces. Replacing non-native plants with native species reduces maintenance, lowers water use, and supports local wildlife, including pollinators.

Converting turf or exotic shrubs to native alternatives will cut costs while helping the environment, and homeowners who allow patches to rewild and favor native flora can also create a healthier ecosystem.

"We're very proud of our partnership with the Woodland Trust, where over the next three years we will donate at least £500,000 to the charity's projects," said Commercial Director Jean Coleman.

