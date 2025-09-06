Scientists celebrate rare creature's return after decades-long absence: 'This is really exciting news'

For the first time in decades, one of Britain's most endangered and delicate creatures has been spotted in Wales.

The BBC reported that Wood White butterflies, a critically endangered species, were spotted in Powys, the largest county in Wales.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Butterfly Conservation, the group overseeing efforts to restore the Wood White in Britain, recorded four sightings, including a female laying eggs. The butterfly sightings were likely a spillover from conservation efforts over the border in Shropshire.

The return is particularly noteworthy because UK Butterflies describes the Wood White as "one of our daintiest."

Due to its slow flight and tendency to stick to the same area, it's not typically considered a species likely to recolonize an area naturally.

This recent upturn in fortunes is welcome news for a species that's been on the brink for decades. Once plentiful across southern England and parts of Wales, habitat destruction and changes in woodland management caused its numbers to drop by over 80% since 1979. There are also separate populations in Ireland.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Wood White contributes to the health of the ecosystem as a pollinator and food source for other species. The species thrives in warm, sheltered, and damp habitats, such as woodland rides and clearings.

Butterfly Conservation calls the Wood White a "charismatic little butterfly," noteworthy for its courtship routine.

Males spend the bulk of their time in flight searching for a female, and when they locate one, they try to woo said female with a hypnotic display. The male rocks its head and antenna back and forth while sticking its tongue out and adding the odd spritz of pheromones for good measure. Whatever works, right?

Restoring a species to its historic range after a long absence is sometimes the product of years of planning and effort, but in this case, it's a slice of good fortune. The story illustrates how grassroots efforts can have a ripple effect in the broader ecosystem.

Alan Sumnall, the Butterfly Conservation's head of conservation for Wales, said: "This is really exciting news for us: butterflies have suffered terribly in recent years because of human actions, but now we have a real success story — a new species for Wales — and what's more it's the result of fantastic, targeted conservation work by our team."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.