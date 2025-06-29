Officials turn to unexpected helpers in effort to track down rare and elusive species: 'May prove valuable for locating other rare species'

"It may be marked and fitted with a GPS or radio transmitter to help us understand its movement patterns."

Conservationists have enlisted a surprising sidekick to help save a declining species in northern Michigan.

According to reports by Up North Voice, detection dogs are helping officials locate the rare and elusive wood turtle species Glyptemys insculpta.

Photo Credit: iStock

Unfortunately, wood turtles are listed as Species of Greatest Conservation Need in Michigan due to a variety of factors threatening their survival. Along with habitat loss, illegal collection, road mortality, and nest predation have led the wood turtle population to decline.

However, despite the challenges wood turtles are facing, there is still hope, according to conservationists.

Together with their partners, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has developed a conservation and research initiative aimed at monitoring and helping the wood turtle population. One of the project's most "promising tools is the use of detection dogs trained to locate turtles more efficiently in the wild," states Up North Voice.

The wood turtle is not just biologically important in Michigan; it's also culturally significant for local Native Americans. The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians (LTBB) Natural Resources Department has teamed up with the Michigan DNR to help tag the turtle species located in the 1836 Treaty Ceded Territory of northern Michigan.

Before enlisting the help of the detection dogs, the LTBB used a variety of different methods to locate the turtles, including float trips, riverbank surveys, and radio telemetry.

"When a turtle is located and captured, it may be marked and fitted with a GPS or radio transmitter to help us understand its movement patterns, nesting behavior, and habitat preferences," LTBB biologist Bill Parsons told Up North Voice.

However, these methods are time-consuming and challenging, especially in areas with heavy vegetation.

Thanks to the help of the detection dogs, LTBB biologists have detected and monitored dozens of turtles over the past five years. Since the dogs have an incredible sense of smell, they're able to sniff out and locate the turtles.

Preserving wood turtles is not only important for the sake of the species' population but also for the balance of the entire ecosystem. As a keystone species, the presence of wood turtles indicates a healthy environment, as they are sensitive to habitat changes, such as declines in water quality.

"The success of detection dogs is reshaping turtle conservation in Michigan — and may prove valuable for locating other rare species," reported Up North Voice.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







