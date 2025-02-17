Scientists make concerning discovery after examining turtle eggshells: 'We really need to jump on this issue'

"We don't want to wait until we're missing one whole full generation of animals."

New evidence out of Australia shows that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as forever chemicals, can have major health impacts on wildlife.

What happened?

An Australian research team captured freshwater turtles from three sites around Queensland — one with a high level of PFAS, one with a moderate amount, and one with barely discernible levels. These turtles and their lab-incubated hatchlings were given physical and chemical exams, and their eggshells were tested.

For those that had been exposed to PFAS, "We found a whole range of biomarkers that are indicative of cancer and other health problems within reptiles," environmental biochemist and author of the study David Beale told Science News.

The publication reported that most of the PFAS bioaccumulation in adults occurred in the females' ovaries, but they also discovered it in other organs including the liver, kidneys, and heart. The turtles also passed PFAS accumulation onto their offspring, as lab hatchlings were born with high levels of PFAS in their bodies and a "concerning" level of deformities.

The scientists, who had their work published in the Science of the Total Environment journal, also noted a lack of juveniles in the PFAS-polluted sites, indicating short life cycles. They surmised that their deformities could make them an easier target for other species looking for dinner or that their health problems lead to premature death.

Jean-Luc Cartron, a biologist at the University of New Mexico, who was not involved with the research, called the findings "a little scary."

"We really need to jump on this issue of ecological toxicity," he told Science News. "If the [study] authors are right, and the lack of juveniles that they see out in the environment is caused by PFAS, we don't want to wait until we're missing one whole full generation of animals."

Why is this study important?

This study helps to fill in the scant knowledge we have on how PFAS affects wild animals. This group of around 15,000 compounds has already been linked to health issues like decreased fertility, increased risk of some cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infection in humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

While concerning news for the turtles, their demise could also have major impacts on human populations.

For instance, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service explains that freshwater turtles spread seeds that keep woodlands and riverbanks healthy. This, in turn, helps support the economic and nutritional needs of local communities. These reptiles also eat algae and the organisms that feed on it, thereby helping to maintain clean waterways. This helps support healthy fish populations, which many communities rely on for food and jobs.

What's being done to protect turtles from PFAS?

In order to protect turtles — and ourselves — from PFAS contamination, we must reduce our exposure to these chemicals.

Several countries have already banned certain PFAS compounds or imposed restrictions on them. For instance, PFOA was banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, a health treaty among 186 countries. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency started phasing out PFAS in 2006 and is continuing to take action to combat these chemicals.

Plus, scientists are developing methods that can help break down these substances in water. For instance, a team from the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work.

One thing that every single person can do is seek PFAS-free brands. You can also limit your exposure — and the amount of PFAS being released into the environment — by opting for nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

