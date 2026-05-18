Aggressive driving is the biggest reason women avoid cycling, new research finds

"I think the majority of Irish drivers do not know what it's like to be a cyclist in Ireland."

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has published new research finding that aggressive driver behavior and unsafe roads are among the main reasons many women avoid cycling.

The report, Empowering Women to Cycle, challenges a long-standing assumption that women are less likely to bike because of appearance-related concerns.

According to The Irish Times, the research found that most women in Ireland know how to ride a bike. Most have access to one, and nearly 70% described themselves as confident cyclists.

Even so, women are still only about half as likely as men to use cycling for everyday transportation.

That disconnect is a major reason the report is drawing attention. More than 1,000 women gave feedback all across Ireland. The study found that the biggest barriers are not vanity or lack of interest, but safety concerns tied to traffic, infrastructure, and harassment.

As the report stated, as relayed by The Irish Times, "Women's concerns revolve around high traffic speeds and volume, as well as the increasing size of vehicles."

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Half of respondents identified unsafe roads as a barrier to cycling. 45% said negative attitudes toward cyclists discouraged them from riding.

Women described dealing with speeding traffic, hostile driving, blocked bike lanes, disconnected routes, and intersections that felt dangerous to navigate.

"I think the majority of Irish drivers do not know what it's like to be a cyclist in Ireland," one suburban woman told researchers, per The Irish Times. "I believe if they cycled Irish roads for even just a week, they would understand cyclists much more."

A rural participant said she lived only about a mile from town but viewed the route as too unsafe because of the "huge volume" of traffic and cars that "just fly along."

In cities, some women reported harassment from passersby. Groups of men or teenage boys sometimes shout at them while cycling.

The findings also pushed back on another common stereotype. Just 15% of respondents said concerns about appearance discouraged them from cycling. Safety and usability mattered far more.

Unsafe roads push more people toward driving for short daily trips, even when they prefer cheaper and less polluting options. The report noted that car-centered planning and urban sprawl have left many women feeling as though driving is their only realistic choice.

The women surveyed were also clear about what would help.

Nearly 30% said segregated bike lanes would encourage them to cycle more. Others pointed to the need for better-lit routes, more connected cycling networks, and safer intersections.

Those kinds of improvements could benefit far more than cyclists alone. Safer, calmer streets can also help pedestrians of all ages feel more comfortable moving around without relying entirely on cars.

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