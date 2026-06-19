Video shows Canadian farm owner fighting off cougar with one kick to save her baby goat

"I knew there was a chance that the cougar would turn on me so I'd better make whatever I did count."

Thousands of social media users have reacted to security footage from British Columbia showing a farm owner rushing into a barn and kicking away a cougar that had attacked her baby goat.

What happened?

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, security camera footage captured farmer Gina Moore stepping in when a cougar targeted one of her Nigerian dwarf goats inside the barn.

The goat's screams can be heard as other goats scatter around the building. In the footage, the cougar is latched onto one animal, holding it with its mouth and front legs.

In a TikTok post from ABC News, Moore is seen charging into the barn and shouting at the cougar before knocking it away with a kick (warning: video contains graphic content).

@abcnews A farm owner in British Columbia jumped into action when one of her Nigerian dwarf goats fell prey to a cougar. CCTV footage shows the cougar grip the goat's neck when Gina Moore arrives, shouting at the big cat, before kicking it and chasing it away. "I take protecting my animals very seriously," she said. ♬ original sound - ABC News

Moore said that she keeps geese, cows, and four Nigerian dwarf goats — Leo, Mick, Donnie, and Raff, named after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

She added that she got the goats after a black bear killed her miniature horse last year, FOX 10 reported.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals are increasingly being pushed into closer contact with humans.

Moore said predator activity on her farm has become more common lately, pointing to a change in how local wildlife is moving through the area.

People living near forests, farmland, or expanding neighborhoods may encounter cougars, bears, and other predators when those animals lose access to their natural habitat and begin searching for food in barns, backyards, and livestock pens.

That can create emotional trauma for animal owners, financial losses for farmers, and dangerous outcomes for wildlife that ends up in conflict with people.

While farmers can install fencing and other safeguards, solutions often come down to smarter land use and preserving the areas that wild animals need to hunt and roam safely.

"Developments are pushing them out of their natural habitat," Moore said.

What are people saying?

Moore acknowledged the danger of stepping in.

"I knew there was a chance that the cougar would turn on me so I'd better make whatever I did count," she said.

Commenters on ABC News' video coverage were shocked by Moore's bravery.

"Woman is hard core! Just kick a cougar in the ribs!" one user wrote.

Another suggested, "Get you a Great Pyrenees girl! We got 2 on our farm."

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