$8.4 million Texas sanctuary opens for very rare 5-foot-tall birds that live for decades: 'We have a long way to go'

A critically endangered large bird is getting a helping hand with the opening of a large sanctuary on the Gulf Coast.

The Associated Press reported that the Wolfberry Whooping Crane Sanctuary will provide a vital wintering ground for the 550 cranes that migrate each winter to Texas from Canada.

The $8.4 million land acquisition was a joint venture between different conservation groups. It marks a key next step in the crane's recovery from the brink of extinction in the 1940s.

The whooping crane's numbers dipped to just 21 individuals in the wild, 16 in Texas, because of extensive destruction of wetlands and illegal hunting.

Rising sea levels are further eroding the crane's breeding grounds. They were one of the first species listed under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Carter Crouch, director of the Gulf Coast programs for the International Crane Foundation, hailed the progress made while acknowledging the challenges ahead:

"We have a long way to go still, so there's a lot of story to be written, and I'm super excited to be a small part of that."

The whooping crane is a striking bird that typically stands about five feet tall with white feathers and a distinctive red patch on its head. Its name reveals its other defining characteristic: very loud vocalizations.

Like other cranes, they play an important role in maintaining the balance of the food web in wetlands by keeping prey populations under control and spreading nutrients. They are also considered an indicator species, meaning their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

While still in a precarious state, they are resilient birds with a long lifespan, so there's good reason to be optimistic for their future.

Another promising note is another rare crane's remarkable comeback on the other side of the world. It shows what's possible with effective local and international cooperation to protect threatened species.

Supporting such efforts with your time or money can make a huge difference.

