Sibling thinks spider was dusted with black glitter until he realizes it's covered in babies

What looked like a spider coated in black glitter turned out to be something far more startling: a mother wolf spider carrying a dense cluster of babies on her back.

The eye-catching video was shared on Reddit by a person after his sister sent it to him. According to the post's caption, the man said he initially thought his sister had somehow "dusted some unfortunate spider with black glitter eye shadow" before noticing the dark specks were moving. The clip appears to show a mother wolf spider, a group of spiders well known for females carrying newly hatched spiderlings on their backs.

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He added that he wanted to share the footage because others might be interested while also noting he is "by no means an expert." That reaction is understandable: At first glance, the animal barely looks real.

Once the visual trick wears off, though, the scene becomes a striking example of spider parenting. Wolf spider babies often ride on their mother for protection until they are ready to disperse, turning one spider into what looks like a fuzzy, shifting shadow.

"They carry their babies on their backs because the babies are extra vulnerable to predators when very young," one commenter explained. "Staying with the mother means they can develop further without having to worry about becoming prey early on. The mother is experienced enough surviving predators that she's been able to procreate, after all."

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Not every spider sighting, however bizarre and potentially frightening, is cause for panic. Wolf spiders are generally helpful predators, feeding on insects and other small pests around yards, gardens, and homes.

Outdoor lighting can attract insects near homes, and spiders often follow the food. Wolf spiders are venomous to prey but not poisonous. They don't pose a threat to humans, though their bites can be painful.

Fellow Redditors filled the post's comment section with helpful information, awe, and good humor.

"What a diva," one said.

"I don't know if I would like to have 200 naked un-pottytrained babies stuck to me all day," joked another.

"Aw motherhood looks so good on her!" added a third. "Hope she's proud of all her beautiful babies."

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