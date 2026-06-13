Wandering bear forces 94 schools to close in Japanese city before drone-guided capture ends panic

A roaming bear in a Japanese city north of Tokyo forced public schools to close, led a university to cancel classes, and prompted residents to stay inside until officials used a drone to help tranquilize the animal.

What happened?

According to CBS News, concern spread in Utsunomiya, a city of about 500,000, after a bear was seen near a park on June 6. Officials said additional reports came in over the following days from areas around a library, schools, and a community center, raising fears of a possible encounter with children or other residents.

Authorities warned people via social media and a public announcement vehicle to stay inside buildings or vehicles. They also shut the city's 94 public primary and middle schools, and a university called off classes after the animal was spotted on campus.

The search ended on June 9 on private property. City official Ryuhei Irie said a drone helped locate the bear, after which a veterinarian sedated it with a tranquilizer gun. No injuries were reported.

Why does it matter?

Japan saw a record 13 deaths linked to bears last year, per CBS News, and reports of sightings often climb when the animals come out of hibernation and look for food.

Part of that overlap may be tied to human activity and shifting demographics. As rural and outlying communities age and shrink, landscapes once more actively managed by people can change, while development continues to bring humans and wild animals into closer proximity. The result is more frequent encounters in places where bears and people were once less likely to cross paths.

During the search, city officials repeatedly told residents to remain indoors or in their vehicles, treating the roaming bear as a major public safety threat. It serves as a reminder that approaching wildlife is never a good idea, with the risk of injury to both humans and animals high. Instead, calling the appropriate animal services is the best option to keep you, the community, and the ecosystem safe.

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