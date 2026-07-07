Young wolf tries to steal from grizzly at a bison carcass in Yellowstone, then quickly backs off

Confidence goes only so far when a grizzly bear is standing between you and dinner.

Confidence goes only so far when a grizzly bear is standing between you and dinner.

In Yellowstone National Park, one bison carcass led a young wolf to see if a grizzly bear, already feeding, was in a sharing mood. The moment, captured in a widely shared video by Andrea Baratte of Adventure Tours of Yellowstone (@MontanaWild_), quickly showed which animal controlled the scene.

What happened?

In the video's caption, Baratte wrote, "Grizzly bear and wolf on a bison carcass in Yellowstone. Another amazing morning! This old bison carcass had some activity yesterday but was the hotspot for wildlife viewing today. This young optimistic wolf learned rather quickly that the grizzly bear does not want to share."

In the clip, the wolf edges closer for a chance at the food, but it pulls away almost as soon as the bear responds by simply turning its head.

Why does it matter?

A bison carcass can become a shared resource for multiple species, from bears and wolves to birds and smaller scavengers. Encounters like this show how animals weigh risk against reward around a common food source.

While this particular encounter appears natural, the ease with which people can interfere with tense wildlife moments reflects how closely human and animal spaces often overlap.

Keeping nature wild means giving animals space, respecting park rules, and recognizing that even seemingly remote landscapes are still affected by people. Protected places such as Yellowstone help preserve that natural behavior.

What are people saying?

Commenters appeared amused by the wolf's decision to back off rather than keep pressing its luck.

One wrote, "Wolf looks a little light. He could use a good meal. But he's not ready to die for it."

Another commenter joked, "Excuse me sir may I have a bite?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.