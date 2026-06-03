New property owner spots dramatic Eastern hognose snake lounging on patio in Oklahoma

"OP may have paid for the house, but it still belongs to this boss."

A new property owner in central Oklahoma got a memorable welcome from one of North America's most theatrical reptiles: an Eastern hognose snake stretched out on the patio, doing its best "very scary cobra" impression.

In a post on the r/snakes Reddit forum titled "Just found this awesome Eastern Hognose at our new property," the original poster shared a photo of the snake flaring its neck and lifting its head in a classic defensive display.

"Was working at our new property and had this awesome Hognose chilling out on the patio," the poster wrote. "Haven't seen any of these in a long time but it was a welcome sight! Location around Central Oklahoma."

The snake's flattened "hood" prompted commenters to joke that it was actually a cobra — a fitting comparison for a species known for elaborate bluffing.

Eastern hognose snakes are famous for hissing, flattening their necks, and, if all of that fails to scare off a threat, dramatically rolling over and playing dead with their tongues hanging out.

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Wildlife and people often share the same spaces.

A patio, driveway, or newly purchased property may seem to be exclusively used by humans, but animals often treat those areas as part of their habitat, especially as development pushes into grasslands, woodlands, and edge habitats where snakes live.

That overlap can create tension. Many native species, however, are both harmless and helpful.

Hognose snakes play a role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, and snakes more broadly can help reduce pest populations around homes and properties.

Encounters like this are why wildlife experts recommend giving animals space rather than trying to handle or harass them. Most are defensive rather than aggressive and are simply responding to human presence.

In the comments, Reddit users had a field day with the snake's performance.

"What a pancake display!!!" one person wrote. "He wants you to know that he is a suuuuuper scary cobra and you should be very afraid of him."

"OP may have paid for the house, but it still belongs to this boss," another joked.

Others praised the species' signature flair, with one user calling hognoses "drama noodles," while another summed up the act perfectly: "Stay back. I are danger. Hssssshssss. Oops I'm ded."

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