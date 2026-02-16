Gardener shares amusing video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Wait until the end'

A bird lover and metalhead had an astonishing encounter with a feathered friend who seemed to love their music just as much as they did, as seen in a video they shared on the r/hummingbirds subreddit.

"I caught him jamming," said the delighted original poster. "He was dancing until I noticed him. I had to pretend I wasn't looking."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video, which features metal music in the background, shows a hummingbird perched in a tree. It spends the first ten seconds of the video bobbing its body in time to the music, clearly enjoying the rhythm. While it does stop dancing fairly quickly, that isn't the only interesting thing that happens.

"Wait until the end, or you'll miss his special ending," said the original poster. "I almost did. Amazing little birds."

Commenters loved the display.

"I swear the entirety of their days are spent sipping sweet nectar and watching the skies for invaders to challenge over the rights to the sweet nectar," said one user. "They are such magical little birds. I love them so much."

It is always an enchanting experience when tiny visitors like this one grace a garden. While wildlife can be spotted in incredible and unlikely places, birds, butterflies, and other delightful creatures are much more likely to spend time in a yard set up to attract them.

This doesn't have to be difficult; in fact, if you rewild your yard with native plants, not only will it be hospitable to wildlife, but it will be easier to take care of than a traditional lawn, and it will use less water, saving you money. That's because native plants have adapted to the living conditions in your area and can thrive without much interference.

Even if you just convert a small portion of your lawn, you'll start to see benefits, so you can get started on upgrading your yard immediately.

