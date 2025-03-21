Experts issue urgent warning as wide swath of animal species face rising new threat: 'They might not survive'

Ecosystems around the globe are struggling to adapt to increasing global temperatures. In Wisconsin, plants and animals have to cope with warming winters.

As Gary Casper, director of biodiversity programs at Mequon Nature Preserve, told WUWM Milwaukee, "We're right on a transition zone from southern prairie to northern forest, so there's a lot of species that are kind of at the edge of their range limits here and they're all going to be affected as this climate changes."

What's happening?

Wildlife in Wisconsin "might not survive" the coming years, Casper said. Heat has taken a toll on the marshlands, and many creatures need the wet groundwater to live or stay cool. The prairie crayfish is one of the state's species of greatest conservation need, a status that speaks to both the species and its connection to the landscape. Conservation efforts for the prairie crayfish focus on protecting the animal and maintaining its habitat.

According to Julia Robson, "Seventy-five percent of wildlife in Wisconsin depend on wetlands at one point of their life or another." This includes everything from amphibians such as the blue-spotted salamander that lay their eggs in the ponds to birds that feast on the wetland insects.

In northern Wisconsin, decreased snowfall has left the snowshoe hare open to predators. The snowshoe hare adapted to turn white in the winter to blend in with the snow but is increasingly turning white against a brown background.

Why is Wisconsin's changing climate important?

Wisconsin's climate has been changing for years.

Last year, scientists sounded an alarm over an early wildfire season. These fires can burn through thousands of acres in a matter of hours and pose significant risks to personal property and health.

Increased wildfires also cause environmental damage, as vegetation can be reduced to ash and animals can lose their habitats.

The dry seasons also have a negative impact on animals, including the snowshoe hare that can no longer hide from predators and the creatures of the marshland that cannot hide from the heat or reproduce in ponds.

What's being done about increasing average temperatures in Wisconsin?

Many people and organizations in Wisconsin are fighting to conserve the state's ecosystems, from the forests to the wetlands.

Conservation efforts can help preserve biodiversity, but we must also consider lasting changes that we can make to our lives to lessen the effects of the planet's overheating.

To do so, you can learn more about the impacts of increasing global temperatures and how you can take local action in your community.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.