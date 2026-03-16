Forecasters issue warning as intense storm threatens over a dozen states: 'Whiteout … blizzard conditions'

The situation is an example of how weather patterns have grown more extreme in recent years.

Despite already having faced heavy snowfall this season, the extreme winter weather isn't over yet for large parts of the United States.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for winter storms and blizzards across 16 states, with the worst weather expected to hit the Upper Midwest, according to Newsweek.

Forecasters warned that the storms could bring "whiteout and near-blizzard conditions" to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

What's happening?

Though the calendar has turned to mid-March, winter storms have continued to blanket much of the country. In addition to the Upper Midwest, the Rocky Mountains region also has been forecast to experience the brunt of the upcoming winter weather systems.

Mountainous areas with elevations of about 5,000 feet could see as much as 5 feet of snow, per Newsweek.

However, while some parts of the U.S. are being blanketed in snow, some western states have been experiencing record or near-record high temperatures for the time of year. Temperatures in Phoenix have already exceeded 100 degrees, and Los Angeles has seen the heat reach 95 degrees across multiple days, according to The Washington Post.

Why is it important?

Given these simultaneous extremes, USA Today has dubbed 2025-2026 a "tale of two winters."

While New York City has seen 182% of its average snowfall, and Charlotte, North Carolina, has experienced 357% of its usual, other places have seen less snowfall than usual, per USA Today.

Meanwhile, other areas, particularly in the West, have experienced record high temperatures and droughts.

The situation is an example of how weather patterns have grown more extreme in recent years, with weather events, from heat waves to winter storms, becoming more severe.

What's being done about it?

Over the short term, local communities have been working to make themselves more resilient to the growing threats posed by wildfires, droughts, floods, and winter storms.

For example, in California, officials have been looking to upgrade the state's water infrastructure to ensure that more water is captured and stored for later use and less is wasted.

However, over the long term, the only way to curb the trend of more extreme weather is to reduce the amount of air pollution entering the atmosphere.

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