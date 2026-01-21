Officials take drastic action as crucial water supply remains in flux: 'Preparing for a future with more extreme weather'

"Protecting our water supply for communities, farms, and ecosystems across the state."

After years of unpredictable water resources, California officials are taking steps to make sure precious rainwater doesn't just wash away when storms hit.

State leaders announced this week that California is expanding efforts to capture and store stormwater during the wet season. According to the governor's office, per KRCR, agencies across the state are working together to collect runoff, direct it into reservoirs, and recharge groundwater for use during drier months.

One key focus is Lake Oroville, the State Water Project's largest reservoir. Officials said it is currently only about 54% full, leaving plenty of room to safely absorb incoming storm flows while storing water for the future.

During storms in November, Los Angeles-area projects collected billions of gallons of water — enough to supply tens of thousands of households. Similar efforts are underway in the Sacramento and San Joaquin regions, where the state has partnered with 14 local agencies.

Beyond securing drinking water, these efforts could help lower costs for residents by reducing reliance on imported water and easing pressure on aging infrastructure. Groundwater recharge also supports farms and rural communities that depend heavily on underground aquifers.

Officials said environmental benefits are part of the plan as well. Projects like the Big Notch fish passage along the Sacramento River Basin aim to modernize water systems while protecting endangered Chinook salmon. Meanwhile, the state has earmarked $219 million for the proposed Sites Reservoir, which could eventually store up to 1.5 million acre-feet of water captured during wet periods.

While California has recently seen relief from years of drought conditions, rising global temperatures linked to human activity continue to make the weather more volatile and less predictable. By banking water when it's available, California hopes to be more resilient in the face of future droughts, protect its ecosystems, and give its communities greater stability.

"California is taking a proactive approach to water management by capturing as much water as possible when seasonal rains arrive and storing it for the dry months ahead," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, per KRCR. "With reservoirs ready and continued investments in storage and groundwater recharge, we're preparing for a future with more extreme weather while protecting our water supply for communities, farms, and ecosystems across the state."

