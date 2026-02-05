Experts raise alarm about unprecedented phenomenon impacting two-thirds of US: 'I've never seen anything like it'

It's a clear and concerning signal.

Winter droughts are sweeping the nation, with various regions across the U.S. experiencing extremely dry conditions.

These extreme weather events are rare for the mid-winter season and are significantly affecting regions that rely on winter snowpack.

What's happening?

As the Washington Post reported, over two-thirds of the U.S. is facing drought and unusually dry conditions this winter.

Affected regions include the Pacific Northwest, the East Coast, and the Mountain West.

The Post shared U.S. Drought Monitor maps showing the states with the most severe drought conditions, including Maine, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and New Mexico.

"I've never seen anything like it," said Utah-based climatologist Jon Meyer.

Nationwide, the period from July 2025 to January 2026 has been the driest since 2012.

Why is this concerning?

Places that typically see snow are only receiving rain this winter, affecting the snowpack that melts in spring and supplies rivers and reservoirs with fresh water.

Many dry-winter regions rely on snowpack to drive local economies and lower wildfire risks.

Low winter precipitation levels also impact agriculture because it's more challenging to grow crops in abnormally dry soils.

Drinking water supplies, food production, recreation, and tourism industries are all negatively impacted by inadequate rainfall and snowfall.

Meanwhile, drought conditions disrupt habitats and have long-term ecological effects on fish and wildlife.

What's being done about it?

The startling U.S. Drought Monitor maps highlighted specific regions' vulnerabilities to extreme weather.

Persistent threats are more than isolated weather incidents; they are part of ongoing climate patterns that threaten livelihoods and have costly economic consequences.

The prevalence and severity of winter droughts underscored the urgent need for individual and municipal water conservation and highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural, forestry, and land management practices.

Understanding critical climate issues like winter droughts is important, and individual actions like driving an EV or installing solar panels at home can make a big difference.

Winter droughts are a clear and concerning signal of our planet's shifting climate, with real consequences for water resources, natural ecosystems, public safety, and broader ecosystems.

Cities must invest in and upgrade their water infrastructure and reservoirs to make the most of infrequent, heavy rains.

