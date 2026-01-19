Authorities make shocking discovery after inspecting bags left beneath train seat: 'They were opened'

Wildlife smuggling cases are often uncovered at borders or ports, but officials say trains are also being used to illegally move live animals. According to the Hindustan Times, passenger routes can make criminal transport easier to hide in plain sight.

What's happening?

Officials with the Railway Protection Force said they recovered 102 live turtles from the Howrah-Dehradun Doon Express after inspecting five unclaimed bags found beneath seats and berths in a coach.

Inspector Banarsi Yadav said the train arrived at Gaya Junction around 10:30 p.m., when a joint patrol was underway as part of Operation Wilep. He said the turtles were protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, making the transport a criminal offense. While no one was arrested, the animals were handed over to the forest department, which gave the turtles a health check.

"After no passenger claimed the bags, they were opened. We found 102 live turtles inside those bags," Yadav told the Times.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife trafficking can disrupt ecosystems while harming efforts to conserve them. For example, moving animals from their natural habitats to new territories can weaken vulnerable wildlife populations by introducing the former as invasive species that affect breeding and eating habits. When trafficking routes overlap with human travel and trade ports, however, it may be harder to enforce protections.

It can also increase the chances that animals get injured or killed as well as increase wildlife-human interactions that can end in disaster. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported that smugglers often transport illegally captured turtles in extremely cramped and inhumane conditions that contribute to deadly disease outbreaks among the animals. In one case, eastern box turtles that were trafficked were infected with ranavirus, which is known to cause hemorrhaging and fluid accumulation. There is no known cure.

What's being done about wildlife protections?

Per the Times, Operation Wilep focuses on patrols, inspections, and coordination with other departments to intercept wildlife traffickers on rail routes.

If you're looking to get involved in raising awareness about the illegal wildlife trade, it's important to note that, like other critical climate issues, public awareness and community engagement are key to addressing the issue. A widespread understanding of how smuggling impacts ecosystems can affect how many people recognize and report suspicious activity.

