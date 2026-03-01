Airport authorities foil man's smuggling attempt after discovering concealed items in luggage: 'A stark reminder'

The multibillion-dollar wildlife smuggling industry attracts travelers willing to take the risk, but authorities are cracking down at airports. In Thailand, officers arrested a man after discovering a surprising pair of protected animals in his luggage.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, customs officials worked with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation to detain the Thai man after receiving a tip.

The man had arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport from the Philippines and had allegedly hidden a monitor lizard and giant forest rat worth approximately 50,000 baht ($1,597) in his luggage.

Authorities took him into custody upon discovering the concealed cargo.

The director of the airport's passenger control customs office, Santanee Phairattanakorn, said that the man will face more than one charge. He could be found in violation of the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act 2019 as well as the Customs Act 2017 for dodging entry procedures.

Because he also reportedly tried to bypass health screenings for animals to prevent and control the spread of diseases, he was also expected to face prosecution under the Animal Epidemics Act 2015.

The illegal wildlife trade doesn't just threaten public health. Smuggers also frequently transport animals under cruel conditions, resulting in injury or death.

Moreover, smuggled animals can cause billions of dollars in damages if they end up in the wild and outcompete native species for resources. The World Economic Forum estimates that invasive species cost the global economy $423 billion annually while also contributing to nearly two-thirds of recorded plant and animal extinctions.

"This case is a stark reminder that wildlife smuggling remains a lucrative and ongoing enterprise," Santanee said, according to the Bulletin.

In response, the customs department increased surveillance on high-risk routes. It said it would also continue to work with international partners to dismantle smuggling networks.

