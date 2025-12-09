Officials stunned after uncovering three items in travelers' luggage: '[They've] been arrested'

Customs officials in Bengaluru, India, recently seized a white-cheeked gibbon, a monkey, and a hornbill in a crackdown on wildlife smuggling, reported the Deccan Chronicle.

What happened?

According to the Chronicle, officials seized the primates and bird at the Kempegowda International Airport on Nov. 9. The alleged smugglers were airline passengers arriving from Bangkok, Thailand.

A post on X from Bengaluru Customs stated, "The [passengers] have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972."

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

When people take wildlife from their homes, ecosystems can become unbalanced.

As the World Wildlife Fund has said, illegal wildlife trade can play a part in causing animals and plants to go extinct. Unfortunately, this is happening right before our eyes with some of the animal species that were seized.

The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species labeled both white-cheeked gibbon species as "critically endangered." And while the precise hornbill species wasn't specified, the Red List called many hornbill species "vulnerable," "endangered," or "critically endangered."





The WWF has also explained that wildlife smuggling can introduce invasive species to ecosystems. Invasive animals can outcompete native species for resources, upending an ecosystem's balance. This balance is key to maintaining, among other things, security in our food chains.

Wildlife smuggling happens frequently around the world. A woman tried to smuggle box turtles from Vermont into Canada in June. A Conservation Biology study found that seahorses were trafficked across 62 countries from 2010 to 2021 as well.

Many animals involved in this smuggling are prized for their rarity. But if swift action against smuggling doesn't happen, people who take advantage of that rarity could make these animals go extinct.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Legislation, like what the Bengaluru Customs post mentioned, is a place to start.

The Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 aims to protect animals in most of India. Since then, Fortune IAS Circle has noted that multiple amendments have been made. Those amendments include protections for endangered species and establishment of conservation reserves.

A new study has also suggested that wildlife smuggling has been linked to child exploitation and illegal drug trafficking. Further research into how wildlife smuggling happens could allow officials to create more strategic plans to stop it.

