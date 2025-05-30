Officials make horrifying discovery after airport surveillance catches couple acting strangely: 'Found sedated and hidden in the private parts'

"The two foreign citizens were handed over to the Attorney General's Office."

As individuals and organizations around the world work tirelessly to preserve the beauty of nature and the incredible variety of species on our planet, others are looking only to exploit these natural wonders. A pair of wildlife smugglers were recently apprehended in Colombia when they were found trying to transport six monkeys through an airport in their underwear, Need to Know reported.

What's happening?

The pair, a man and a woman, were attempting to smuggle six primates under two months old. They were sedated and wrapped in cloth bags and stuffed between the perpetrators' legs. It's not clear whether the monkeys were related or all the same species, but officials confirmed that at least some of them were endangered species.

"Six primates from Colombia's biodiversity, including critically endangered species, were found sedated and hidden in the private parts of two foreign citizens who were trying to smuggle them out of the country from José María Córdova International Airport," said a statement from the airport, per Need to Know.

The monkeys were in poor condition, showing signs of malnutrition, dehydration, and abuse. Two, unfortunately, did not survive.

Why is wildlife smuggling a problem?

Wildlife smuggling might seem like a small issue compared to crimes with human victims, but research shows that it tends to be linked to other crimes, so fighting one means fighting them all.

In addition, it has an impact on our natural world, which in turn harms people. Taking endangered animals out of their native environment can upset the entire ecosystem because of the connections between species. Many other plants and animals rely on each member of an ecosystem for food or other resources.

Meanwhile, when species are carried by humans to a new environment, they can become invasive, harming the existing species there because there are no natural predators or competitors to control them.

What's being done about this incident of wildlife smuggling?

The four surviving monkeys in this case are being cared for in Colombia and may one day be returned to their natural environment.

"The four surviving individuals remain under observation at the Cornare Conservation Area (CAV), where they are receiving specialized care to stabilize them and begin a rehabilitation process," said the statement. "The two foreign citizens were handed over to the Attorney General's Office and will face charges of animal cruelty, wildlife trafficking, and illegal exploitation of natural resources."

