Authorities make shocking discovery hidden in ship's ceiling — here's what they found

Authorities in Indonesia have uncovered a massive wildlife smuggling attempt aboard the Pelni ship KM Sinabung, according to VOI. A joint team from the Maluku Province Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and ship officers found 116 animals hidden in the ship's ceiling.

What happened?

The recovered wildlife included 66 Papuan thorny-tailed lizards (22 already dead), 14 monitor lizards, six Papuan death worms (two dead), one green python, and seven fig parrots, among many others. Arga Christyan, a Maluku BKSDA forestry police officer, explained that the species were likely destined for illegal trade in Java, especially Surabaya.

"This discovery was made after ship officers found the animals hidden in the ship's spatial ceiling," Christyan told VOI.

Why is this important?

Illegal wildlife trafficking doesn't just threaten endangered species — it destabilizes ecosystems and risks introducing invasive animals to new habitats. When rare reptiles or birds are removed from their natural habitats, the balance of predator-prey relationships and local biodiversity can be disrupted.

Beyond the environmental toll, smuggling often means cruel transport conditions, leading to high death rates before the animals even reach markets. The 22 lizards and two death worms that died en route are a grim reminder of this. If such practices continue unchecked, more species could be pushed closer to extinction, while communities lose out on the ecological services these animals provide — from pest control to pollination.

Similar stories underscore the pattern: In past years, authorities in Bali and Papua have intercepted shipments of rare cockatoos and reptiles stuffed into plastic bottles or hidden in suitcases. Each case reveals how profitable — and destructive — the illegal wildlife trade can be.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

To minimize further losses, the Maluku BKSDA partnered with licensed wildlife care groups to rehabilitate the surviving animals, ensuring they receive proper treatment before release or long-term conservation. Birds were transferred to an animal conservation station, while reptiles are being monitored under professional care.

Christyan emphasized that public awareness is key. "The Maluku BKSDA appealed to the entire community, especially crew members and passengers, not to carry wildlife without permission," he said.

Indonesia enforces strict penalties for trafficking. Under Law No. 5 of 1990, violators face up to five years in prison and fines of up to 622 million Indonesian Rupiah (approximately $38,000).

For readers, helping curb illegal wildlife trade can mean avoiding exotic pets, supporting conservation programs, and reporting suspected trafficking. Safeguarding ecosystems ultimately helps create a safer, healthier future for us all.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



