Authorities bust smugglers trying to sell shocking contraband — here's what they found

One poacher was arrested and five more implicated after they allegedly violated a wildlife sanctuary in the Kaimur district of India, the Hindustan Times reported.

What's happening?

The Adhaura Police Station received reports of poachers hunting animals in the sanctuary and smuggling the meat out to sell it.

Divisional forest officer Sanjiv Ranjan formed a team led by Adhaura Western Range officer TN Singh. Acting in response to the reported slaughter and sale of a nilgai, a species of antelope, the team posed as buyers and approached the poacher over the course of two days.

The team said it confirmed that the man was illegally selling the meat of the poached animal, and it made the arrest. The alleged poacher, identified as Shiv Ram of Dumuruka village, was reportedly also in possession of multiple deer heads and deer antlers.

After questioning, Ram identified five other poachers who were active in the area, per the Times. They fled capture.

Why is this poaching incident important?

In a world wherein the expansion of human habitations has led to shrinking animal habitats, wildlife sanctuaries provide a vital safe harbor for species in danger of extinction. However, sometimes even these sanctuaries are not safe.

Poaching in wildlife preserves undermines the very purpose of these sanctuaries. They exist to provide safety and healthy habitats for the species living in them, allowing plants and animals a chance to thrive and reproduce. Other populations use protected spaces to recover from the damage done by human expansion and other activities.

When poachers intrude, these fragile populations are once more decimated and can be pushed that much closer to extinction.

What's being done about these alleged poachers?

Legal action was brought against all six of the alleged poachers under the Indian Forest Act 1927 and Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The five people who were at large were reportedly hiding in Uttar Pradesh.

Similarstories of poaching in protected areas have also been met with strong responses from officials.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



