Officials sound alarm after 75 tigers die in shocking string of incidents: 'Extremely worrying'

"The death of five tigers in one day is unacceptable."

Karnataka's world-renowned tiger reserves, once considered a conservation success story in southwest India, are now facing a surge in deaths, according to The Times of India.

What's happening?

Officials report that 75 tigers have died across the state's protected areas since April 2020, with some of those deaths linked directly to human activity. It's a development wildlife experts have called "extremely worrying."

According to government data, 62 of the tiger deaths were natural, caused by age, disease, or clashes between territorial tigers. However, 13 deaths resulted from human-induced threats such as poisoning, poaching, and illegal snares.

Almost two-thirds of the deaths occurred in India's Nagarahole and Bandipur reserves. Earlier this year, five tigers were killed in a single incident after villagers allegedly poisoned carcasses in retaliation for livestock losses. Another young tiger was struck by a vehicle near Mysuru, raising concerns about expanding roads fragmenting wildlife corridors.

"I have asked for a report within three days. The death of five tigers in one day is unacceptable. Strict action will be taken, and the culprits will not be spared," said Karnataka's Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre following the suspected poisoning incident.

Why is this concerning?

Tiger populations in India are crucial for ecosystem health, as they regulate prey populations and support balanced forests and grasslands. Declining tiger numbers destabilize the balance of ecosystems, threatening biodiversity and local resources like clean air and soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

The deaths tied to human conflict underscore the growing pressure between rural livelihoods and wildlife conservation. For villagers who lose livestock, the costs can be devastating, but retaliatory killings of endangered tigers jeopardize long-term ecological stability, impacting water, soil, and air quality.

As deforestation and warming climates increase wildlife-human interactions, conservation efforts are essential to support biodiversity and ecosystem health.

What's being done about it?

Karnataka's forest department is implementing new tools to prevent further losses, including a real-time tracking system for radio-collared tigers, AI-powered camera traps, and drones for early detection in conflict-prone areas. Grassland restoration is underway to improve prey availability and reduce predator movement toward human settlements.

In communities near reserves, early warning systems are being tested to alert villagers when tigers are nearby, potentially reducing fear-driven retaliation and enhancing safety for both people and wildlife.

Similar programs have shown progress from Kenya's lion guardian initiatives to restoring jaguar corridors in Brazil. While challenges remain, coexistence is possible with effective conservation measures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.