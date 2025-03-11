Cameras capture surprising change in predators' behavior at watering hole: 'It was not just one species'

Just by being around, humans can change how wild animals behave in ways that could put them at risk, according to a new study published in the Journal of Zoology. Understanding the impact of humans on wildlife routines could shape better policies that protect animals and their ecosystems.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Georgia found that the mere presence of humans near water sources disrupted animal drinking patterns, according to a news release. This seemingly small change can influence predator-prey interactions.

Researchers studied the routines of animals visiting waterholes in Namibia to see whether humans in the area affected their visiting times. The team observed multiple species, including African lions and spotted hyenas.

Throughout the two-year study period, cameras documented when animals would come to the waterholes, and researchers analyzed whether the times changed based on humans being in the area. They found animals that usually visit at night, including lions, shifted to daytime visits. They believe this caused other creatures to arrive later than usual to avoid predator attacks.

"When humans are present, some animals shift their daily activity patterns," lead author Jessy Patterson explained. "We think that the carnivores changed because of the human presence, and the herbivores changed because of the carnivore presence. It was not just one species that altered their behavior."

Why are animal routine changes a problem?

When animals alter their routines — for instance, if they feel unsafe because of humans — it's often a sign of a problem. These changes can disrupt entire ecosystems.

Because the new waterhole routines may cause predators and prey to meet when they usually wouldn't, this could alter population sizes and throw off the ecosystem's balance over time.

Declining populations of key herbivores in the ecosystem can also impact the health of vegetation near waterholes. Some herbivores, such as zebras and antelopes, control fast-growing and invasive plant species through grazing, which keeps one species from taking over.

Though this study only focused on waterhole routine changes, it's possible that human presence could affect wildlife more significantly. For example, a University of Washington study found that animals in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve largely avoided areas where even a few people were present. This could lead other areas to become overcrowded and have fewer available resources.

What can be done to protect wildlife from tourism?

According to UGA, tourism is important for wildlife conservation. It brings money to local economies and awareness of conservation needs and efforts. This research isn't meant to stop tourism but to highlight the importance of minimizing disruptions to wildlife.

Some national parks have implemented stricter guidelines to reduce tourism-related challenges. For instance, Rocky Mountain National Park and Mount Rainier National Park are two of several with timed-entry reservations to limit the number of visitors during certain seasons or in certain areas.

One of the best ways to protect wildlife is to be a responsible traveler. Before booking a trip, research how your visit could impact local ecosystems and choose eco-friendly options. If you visit natural habitats, minimize disturbance by keeping a safe distance from wildlife and respect regulations supporting animals, especially during mating and nesting times.

