Expert issues warning over unexpected dangers of common landscaping product: 'Absolutely lethal'

A common material has been proven to wreak havoc on wildlife, and one wildlife expert has made it his mission to raise awareness after witnessing the devastating impact.

Jon Beresford co-founded Brinsley Animal Rescue in 2007 with his partner, Bethan Hewis. What started as a passion for volunteering and collecting rescued animals turned into a charity, now equipped with multiple sites, including a wildlife animal hospital.

It was at the Brinsley Wildlife Rescue in Nottinghamshire that Beresford treated a buzzard and a heron for injuries from netting.

According to an article by the BBC, the buzzard was trapped in a goal net and is now recovering, but the heron was not as lucky. Being caught in a garden net, the thinner, plastic netting was less forgiving, and the heron sadly passed.

"Wildlife being caught in netting is quite a common problem," Beresford told the BBC. "Garden netting, in particular, is absolutely lethal for wildlife."

While garden netting is commonly used for protecting plants against insects and harsh weather, Beresford advises against it if possible.

"Garden netting is very fine, [the animals] get caught, they panic, and they fight, and then it strangles, and it also amputates," he said.

Luckily, alternatives exist.

A blog post by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign similarly advises against netting, or mesh, and lists some different routes for keeping your garden healthy.

"Try using stiff, woven wire fencing like chicken wire to keep wildlife out of the garden," the post said. "Or construct a scarecrow to keep birds and deer away from your crops."

For the broader use of nets, which can be found in the form of soccer goals, tennis rackets, pickleball nets, and more, Beresford said, "When the match has finished, put the nets away, it's that simple."

While the injury of the buzzard and the death of the heron come as dark signals pointing toward a need for change, people like Jon Beresford and the people at Brinsley Animal Rescue set the standard for being true wildlife advocates.

To do your part in addressing climate and wildlife concerns like these awesome people are, you can volunteer with a local organization aligned with your goals, and talk to the people around you about important environmental information.

