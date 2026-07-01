UK heatwave is draining wildlife's precious energy, and 5 small moves could save lives

"If we all do just a little we can help so much."

An Instagram post from a U.K.-based wildlife rescue center is warning online users about the risks for wildlife during scorching heat waves.

What happened?

In a post from the Wildlife Aid Foundation, the organization asked people to make a few quick changes around their homes and gardens as temperatures rise to help local animals.

"While many of us can retreat indoors and switch on a fan during the heatwave, our wildlife has no such escape," the post's caption said.

During periods of extreme heat, wildlife often has to expend more energy searching for food, water, and cooler shelter. That extra effort can leave animals exhausted, especially when the resources they depend on become scarce or harder to reach.

The Instagram post highlighted five simple ways people can help local wildlife: put out fresh water, make cool and shady places for animals to shelter, keep feeders and water areas clean to limit diseases, offer extra food such as dog or cat food and bird seed, and check before you mow or trim your lawn.

"If you find wildlife sheltering in your garden, please give them space," the post added.

Why does it matter?

Heatwaves can quickly turn ordinary habitats into stressful environments for wildlife.

Animals may need to travel farther for water or shelter, using energy they would otherwise need for feeding, resting, or caring for young.

A shallow dish of clean water, a patch of long grass, or a shrub left undisturbed can offer relief when natural water sources shrink or sun exposure becomes intense.

Keeping feeders and water stations clean can reduce the risk of disease spreading when animals gather around limited resources.

People in the comments added their thoughts about the post.

"Amazing post! If we all do just a little we can help so much," one user wrote.

"I leave water out in a shallow dish all year round. I put extra dishes out in this very hot weather. I really feel for our beautiful wildlife in this extreme heat," another said.

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