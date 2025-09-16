  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts point to surprising cause of heartbreaking surge in baby animal injuries: 'Not able to stay with moms'

The rescue evaluates each animal individually.

by Leslie Sattler
The rescue evaluates each animal individually.

Photo Credit: YouTube

A Phoenix animal rehabilitation center has been caring for birds and small mammals displaced by Arizona's blazes and scorching temperatures, reported AZFamily.

Liberty Wildlife, a nonprofit rescue organization in Phoenix, has taken in several creatures this summer as fires destroy animal homes across the state. The facility receives about ten thousand animals each year, with many suffering from heat-related injuries during Arizona's extreme summers.

Baby birds have been leaping from their nests to escape scorching temperatures. Young rabbits lose their mothers when extreme weather separates families. The rehabilitation center depends on public reports to locate and rescue injured creatures.

Blazes force animals far from their usual territories. Birds appear miles from their typical ranges, confused and exhausted. The rescue coordinates with other Arizona facilities to determine which location can best care for each animal.

After fires pass through an area, creatures have nowhere to go. Their homes disappear, leaving them searching for shelter in unfamiliar places. This displacement puts them at greater risk of injury and death.

"Babies are falling out of nests in windstorms, or it's so hot they are jumping from nests," education coordinator Laura Hackett told AZFamily. "Baby bunnies are getting displaced and not able to stay with moms."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices

Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road.

You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be.

Learn more

The rescue evaluates each animal individually. Those capable of returning to nature receive treatment and release. Animals unable to survive independently become teaching aids, helping people learn about wildlife conservation.

For humans, displaced wildlife creates unexpected encounters in urban areas. Animals that seek refuge may appear in backyards, parking lots, or near homes. These encounters can be dangerous for both people and animals.

To help, report injured wildlife to local rescue organizations. If you find an animal that seems lost or hurt, contact professionals; don't attempt to rescue the animal yourself. You might also consider supporting wildlife organizations through monetary donations, as most operate on public contributions alone.

What's your least favorite thing about summer heat waves?

Higher AC bills 💸

Getting sweaty outside 😰

It's harder to walk or exercise 🥵

Something else 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x