Experts point to surprising cause of heartbreaking surge in baby animal injuries: 'Not able to stay with moms'

A Phoenix animal rehabilitation center has been caring for birds and small mammals displaced by Arizona's blazes and scorching temperatures, reported AZFamily.

Liberty Wildlife, a nonprofit rescue organization in Phoenix, has taken in several creatures this summer as fires destroy animal homes across the state. The facility receives about ten thousand animals each year, with many suffering from heat-related injuries during Arizona's extreme summers.

Baby birds have been leaping from their nests to escape scorching temperatures. Young rabbits lose their mothers when extreme weather separates families. The rehabilitation center depends on public reports to locate and rescue injured creatures.

Blazes force animals far from their usual territories. Birds appear miles from their typical ranges, confused and exhausted. The rescue coordinates with other Arizona facilities to determine which location can best care for each animal.

After fires pass through an area, creatures have nowhere to go. Their homes disappear, leaving them searching for shelter in unfamiliar places. This displacement puts them at greater risk of injury and death.

"Babies are falling out of nests in windstorms, or it's so hot they are jumping from nests," education coordinator Laura Hackett told AZFamily. "Baby bunnies are getting displaced and not able to stay with moms."

The rescue evaluates each animal individually. Those capable of returning to nature receive treatment and release. Animals unable to survive independently become teaching aids, helping people learn about wildlife conservation.

For humans, displaced wildlife creates unexpected encounters in urban areas. Animals that seek refuge may appear in backyards, parking lots, or near homes. These encounters can be dangerous for both people and animals.

To help, report injured wildlife to local rescue organizations. If you find an animal that seems lost or hurt, contact professionals; don't attempt to rescue the animal yourself. You might also consider supporting wildlife organizations through monetary donations, as most operate on public contributions alone.

