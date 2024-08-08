Dog owners grow concerned amid scorching summer temperatures: 'I couldn't get him to move'

Sweltering summer heat isn't just dangerous to people; it can take a toll on our pets too. Dog owners are doing their best to help their friends survive this summer, the Guardian reports.

What's happening?

The dog days of summer can be dangerous for our canines. We know how dangerous it is to us because heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States. Hot summer days can also put our furry friends at risk.

Julie Nashawaty is a professional dog walker in Boston. One of the dogs she walks staged a "dog strike" on a recent hot summer day. The Bernese mountain dog, named Boman, didn't budge. "It was funny and cute, and everyone was pointing, laughing, taking pictures," Nashawaty said, per the Guardian. "But I couldn't get him to move." She eventually enticed him to get going with treats.

When it's hot outside, the sun beating down on the pavement can make the surface much hotter. NASA's ECOSTRESS maps showed scorching summer streets earlier this summer in Phoenix. The maps plot burn risk areas where the temperatures are at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit to the touch. That is hot enough to cause contact burns in minutes or even seconds.

Why are scorching summer temperatures a problem for dogs?

Hot pavement poses serious risks to dogs. Burns and blisters are painful, but hot weather can also make dogs vulnerable to overheating and even heat stroke. We don't have much information on how many dogs are injured or even killed because of extreme summer heat, but we do have a lot of data on how humans are impacted.

Clark County, Nevada, is home to Las Vegas. It had reported 63 heat-related deaths by July 30. Phoenix is located in Maricopa County, Arizona. County public health officials there reported 66 heat-related deaths through Aug. 3, and 447 other deaths are under investigation.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What's being done to protect pets from the heat?

Four Paws is a global animal welfare organization that rescues and protects animals in need. It recommends the "seven-second test" to determine if the pavement is too hot for your pet's paws. This means touching the pavement for seven seconds with the back of your hand. If the surface is too hot to hold your hand to it for that length of time, it is too hot for your dog's paws. It also suggests walking dogs on grass or in meadows early in the morning or late in the evening.

Scorching summer streets are another sign of a world warming to dangerous levels. Relying less on dirty energy sources and embracing renewable alternatives can help. Using electric yard tools, signing up for community solar, and making your home a smart home can all have an impact.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.