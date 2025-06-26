Homeowner shares heartwarming images of creatures visiting backyard garden: 'It brought me so much joy'

A homeowner has shared unbelievable images of their gardening success story after receiving their National Wildlife Federation certification and displaying their signage.

In the r/GardenWild subreddit, the homeowner posted images taken in their yard of a range of animals, including groundhogs, monarch and swallowtail butterflies, and hummingbirds.

"This is the first year I've had a rabbit nest in my yard, which felt like a milestone," the homeowner wrote before adding, "It brought me so much joy that they felt safe and secure."

The NWF certification recognizes properties committed to providing wildlife habitat by incorporating at least 70% native plants in a garden to support sustainable and wildlife-friendly local ecosystems.

Besides supporting native wildlife, rewilding your yard with native plants according to your gardening zone can bring numerous other benefits, including lower water bills and reduced yard maintenance. Native plants are adapted to the local soil and weather conditions, so unlike traditional monoculture lawns, they don't require extensive watering or additional feeding through regular fertilizer applications.

This also benefits local ecosystems because it conserves valuable resources and prevents the runoff of fertilizer into the surrounding areas, where it can negatively impact wildlife populations.

Even making small changes when upgrading your yard can help people reap the benefits that native plants provide. This could include incorporating native garden beds or switching a traditional lawn for a more natural one using plants like clover and buffalo grass.

In hot and dry areas, xeriscaping is a popular option that replaces traditional lawns with a combination of drought-resistant native plants, rocks, and mulch, removing the need for irrigation. According to EcoWatch, xeriscaping can reduce the amount of water you use outside by up to 50%.

Native plants also provide essential habitat for pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies. Pollinator populations are currently in decline, which is worrying because they are responsible for supporting a lot of the crops that we eat. Providing them with suitable habitat can help boost populations and safeguard food security.

Commenters were impressed with the homeowner's efforts, with one writing: "This is beautiful!!! Nicely done!"

"The dream!!! Thank you for helping our planet," added another.

