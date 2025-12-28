Water company enlists unexpected helper for crucial task on job site: 'His role isn't only rewarding but also vital'

A very good boy is making a very big difference in North East England.

As reported by the BBC, Northumbrian Water has enlisted the help of Bracken, a four-year-old Labrador trained to sniff out and protect vulnerable wildlife before crews begin work.

Before any hedgerow cutting or vegetation clearing begins, Bracken and his handler, certified Conservation Detection Dog handler Trina Barrett, sweep the area to locate wildlife that workers might accidentally disturb.

The move represents an exciting and increasingly common development in conservation work.

Specially-trained dogs can locate endangered or sensitive species through biological markers like feces, feathers, or scent trails that humans would never pick up on. These "detection dogs" help experts map populations more accurately, relocate at-risk animals safely, and make better decisions about when and where to work without disturbing the habitats they are trying to protect.

Conservation dogs have been used around the world. For example, oil-detecting dogs are used for cleanups after disasters. An eco-dog named Scruff also uses his nose to collect plastic waste before it hits landfills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Spread the holiday glow with 40% off curated plant-based skincare sets OM Botanicals is known and loved for delivering food-grade skincare formulations that nourish without harsh chemicals — and this holiday season you can spread the glow with 40% off carefully curated gift sets. Whether you’re gifting wellness seekers, conscious beauty lovers, or just treating yourself, OM delivers full-spectrum herbal extracts, bioavailable vitamins, and microbiome-friendly ingredients crafted in small batches with artisan-level care. Learn more

Bracken's handler said the pup is both talented and enthusiastic about the work.

"His role isn't only rewarding but also vital, by helping to detect and protect vulnerable species before any work begins," Barrett told the BBC.

Northumbrian Water said Bracken's work is already having a positive impact on both people and the environment.

Avoiding harm to wildlife allows the company to maintain infrastructure responsibly, and it helps local communities preserve the species that make their neighborhoods feel alive. When Bracken finds a hedgehog or nest, the team relocates the animal to a safe location on site or brings it to a local rescue group when needed. The company also donates supplies like bedding and flea treatments to support local wildlife charities.

With a wagging tail and a world-class nose, Bracken is proving just how powerful the human-animal partnership can be in tackling environmental challenges. After all, we do share the same planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



