Experts discover thriving black market that has moved from streets to smartphones: 'Increased challenges'

"Also a testament to the success of law enforcement."

Wildlife criminals in Nepal have shifted their operations from street markets to smartphones, according to Mongabay News.

What's happening?

Research conducted over a twelve-month period by Greenhood Nepal found that animal dealers now primarily operate through online channels.

The research team monitored online activity between October 2022 and June 2023 and found 160 sales posts that offered 337 individual animals across Facebook groups.

Birds made up the largest portion of trafficked animals, with Australian cockatiels, South American scarlet macaws, and Indonesian Java sparrows among the most commonly sold species. Native Nepalese wildlife wasn't spared either, as traders targeted Alexandrine parakeets, yellow-breasted buntings, and Indian roofed turtles.

"That the illegal pet trade has gone digital has increased challenges, but it is also a testament to the success of law enforcement," said Greenhood director Kumar Paudel.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Animal trafficking disrupts local ecosystems and threatens species survival.

When traders remove hundreds of animals from their natural habitats, it creates gaps in food chains and reduces biodiversity that communities depend on for pest control and pollination services.

The trade also poses health risks to humans. When live animals are crammed into small containers for transport, diseases can spread between species and may jump to people.

Nepal faces unique challenges as it shifts from serving as a transit corridor to becoming a buyer market for trafficked animals. Rising incomes throughout South Asia have sparked fresh demand for exotic pets, while the country's wildlife protection laws carry minimal penalties. Violators face maximum fines of just $362 or six months in prison.

What can I do to help stop wildlife trafficking?

If you spot suspicious animal sales online, report them to platform moderators. Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms prohibit the sale of live animals between individuals.

Take screenshots of posts that show animals for sale, including seller profiles and contact information, then submit reports through each platform's violation system.

Contact wildlife protection organizations when you spot what appears to be trafficking. Report illegal animal sales using the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's tip line (1-844-FWS-TIPS). The Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online also takes reports through its website for suspected illegal wildlife products.

Support legitimate animal adoption through registered shelters and rescue organizations. Be sure to check for proper permits and business registrations.

