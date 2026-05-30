Firefighters combing through ashes of burned California home find family wedding ring

A tiny piece of gold emerged from the wreckage of a Southern California wildfire, giving one family a rare measure of relief after losing their home.

While searching through the remains of a burned house in Simi Valley, firefighters found a Boyle family wedding ring in the ashes, according to NBC4.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department Engine 85 were combing through the remains of the Boyle family's home after it was destroyed in the Sandy Fire when they made the discovery.

The fire started on May 18, spread into a neighborhood in the area northwest of Los Angeles, and drew help from agencies across California. The Ventura County Fire Department later shared photos on X of the Boyle family, firefighters, and the recovered ring.

Wedding ring found by LAFD Firefighters in home destroyed byon the Sandy Fire:



Los Angeles Fire Department Engine 85 assigned to the Sandy Fire in Simi Valley came to the aid of the Boyle family whose home was destroyed by the fire.



Firefighters sifted through burned out… pic.twitter.com/eJERHzE8wO — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 22, 2026

According to The Fresno Bee, the Sandy Fire is now 100% contained after burning 2,183 acres in 10 days.

Authorities had not officially determined the cause of the blaze. However, police said a person using a tractor for brush clearance reported that the machinery may have struck a rock, possibly creating sparks that started the fire. With the incredibly dry conditions across California, it doesn't take much to start a big fire.

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Low snowpack and drought conditions, compounded by an already warming climate, have fueled intense fires, with more than 2 million acres burned this year. That's about twice the 10-year average and the highest total in 14 years.

"The Boyle family has expressed their incredible gratitude to VCFD and all of the firefighters from around California who responded to this incident," the Ventura County Fire Department said.

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