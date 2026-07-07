'Smell fire, see ash, and get out': Wildfire PSA says don't wait for Watch Duty alerts

"Everything is a tinder box and we are tired of eating smoke."

A viral wildfire-preparedness PSA is urging people to use alert technology without treating it as their only signal to act. In fire-prone places, smoke, ash, visible flames, and your own judgment may matter before an official notice arrives.

If you live in or travel through fire-prone areas, downloading alert tools can help, but paying attention to nearby conditions is just as important.

What's happening?

Wildfire readiness was the focus of a recent TikTok video from @sortasettled, who told viewers to install the Watch Duty app and be ready to leave fast if conditions worsen nearby.

@sortasettled download the Watch Duty app to your phone right now! 🔥⚠️🚨 It will send emergency alerts to your phone when a wildfire kicks up near you. & of course, stay vigilant. Smell fire, see fire, see ash... Get out! We were packed up and driving away before any alerts were sent. ♬ Saxophones getting louder - Slowed - AntonioVivald

The message in the caption was direct: "download the Watch Duty app to your phone right now! It will send emergency alerts to your phone when a wildfire kicks up near you. & of course, stay vigilant. Smell fire, see fire, see ash... Get out! We were packed up and driving away before any alerts were sent."

Support for the app showed up quickly in the comments. One commenter wrote, "Watch Duty app is a must."

The comment section also included firsthand accounts from people dealing with fire conditions. One commenter said, "Just got run out of there yesterday. Headed down to the front range. Everything is a tinder box and we are tired of eating smoke."

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can change direction quickly, spread with the wind, and overwhelm roads or communication systems within minutes.

Hotter, drier conditions can help fires ignite and spread faster, while smoke exposure can aggravate asthma, strain the heart and lungs, and make daily life dangerous for children, older adults, and outdoor workers.

When fires force evacuations, families can lose homes, miss paychecks, and face costly disruptions that ripple through entire communities.

Even with modern apps and alert systems, waiting too long can make a bad situation much worse.

What can I do?

If you spend time in wildfire-prone places, downloading an alert app can be a smart first step. It can help you track nearby fires and may give you precious extra time to prepare or leave.

But readiness goes beyond any one app. Keep your phone charged, know more than one evacuation route, and pack essentials ahead of time, including medications, important documents, pet supplies, water, and a change of clothes.

Another commenter shared a practical tip: "rule number one, always park/ set up in a way you can haul out within 5 min or less. stay safe!!!"

If smoke is in the air, ash is falling, or flames are visible, do not assume you have to wait for a more formal warning before leaving. Alert systems can help, but they work best alongside your own awareness, and getting out early may be the safer choice.

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