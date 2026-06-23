About 1,000 evacuate as Utah's human-caused Iron Fire surges well past 20,000 acres

Crews were expected to assess conditions and use burn operations to "strengthen and secure fire lines."

About 1,000 people were forced to evacuate after Utah's Iron Fire rapidly expanded, threatening the town of Eureka, knocking out power, and closing a major highway as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze, as ABC4 reported.

The human-caused fire grew quickly over the weekend, disrupting daily life in the community.

What happened?

Eureka remained under an evacuation order Sunday as the Iron Fire, burning across Juab, Utah, and Tooele counties, reached 21,935 acres by late Sunday morning, ABC4 reported.

When winds shifted Saturday, the fire moved toward Eureka and put structures in danger, prompting evacuations, according to ABC4. The station reported roughly 1,000 people were forced to leave, Highway 6 was shut down at Elberta, and an evacuation center was set up at a church in Elberta.

By Sunday, firefighters were concentrating on strengthening fire lines around the town. Utah Fire Info told ABC4 that crews worked overnight and carried out "a successful backburn operation on the north side of town," adding that "no primary structures were lost."

Why does it matter?

Fast-moving wildfires can cut off roads and electricity and disrupt communication, work, and access to medication.

ABC4 reported that Eureka was still without power Sunday, and officials said service would not be restored until safety checks were completed. Outages can affect refrigerated food, cooling, medical devices, and internet and phone service.

Extreme weather disasters can damage homes; interrupt jobs and local commerce; and increase health risks through smoke exposure, heat, and displacement.

Even when a fire is determined to be human-caused, dry landscapes and volatile weather can make it harder to control and more expensive for communities to recover.

What's being done?

Utah Fire Info told ABC4 that Sunday efforts were focused on improving the fire perimeter near Eureka. Crews were expected to assess conditions and use burn operations to "strengthen and secure fire lines."

According to ABC4, Juab County Emergency Management, Red Cross teams, and law enforcement were all part of the response, helping residents navigate evacuations and temporary shelter while road closures and safety checks continued.

Resident Dave Thorsted shared how he quickly evacuated eight dogs with his wife. The couple now is anxious to get to the time when they can move back to their home.

"Certainly we'd be glad when it's all over with," he said.

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