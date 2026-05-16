Evacuations ordered as human-caused Arizona fire destroys RVs

"It's hard because you need to start again."

A fast-moving wildfire in Wickenburg, Arizona, tore through a recreational vehicle park, displaced residents, and prompted officials to keep evacuation warnings in place as crews work to keep the flames from spreading, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

By the evening of May 12, the Jones Fire had scorched 84 acres and was 10% contained, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Officials told residents during a community meeting that the Jones Fire was human-caused, though they have not publicly identified the exact cause.

The blaze began in a riverbed and burned in dense salt cedar, a highly flammable plant that officials said helped intensify the fire.

"What really fueled this fire was the fuel bed, so it's burning in salt cedar," Arizona DFFM public affairs officer Tiffany Davila said. She added that the vegetation is thick, oily, and capable of generating intense heat and heavy black smoke.

Roughly 150 personnel were assigned to battle the fire, including wildland crews from Tucson and Douglas. Davila said their focus was to strengthen containment lines so they can hold up against heat and wind.

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The fire chief said about 25 people were displaced. The DFFM estimated that eight to 10 RVs, along with several vehicles, were lost at Arrowhead RV Park.

Emergency managers relied on Arizona's Ready, Set, Go system to communicate risk levels and evacuation needs to residents. Maricopa County Emergency Management said that residents on South Kerkes Street were under a GO alert, the most immediate evacuation alert.

The fire is another reminder of how quickly a wildfire can upend daily life. In a matter of hours, people can lose homes, vehicles, clothing, and the basic stability they rely on. For families living in RVs or other temporary housing, recovery can be especially difficult because a single fire can wipe out nearly everything they own.

"It's hard because you need to start again," resident Francisco Camarena said after his RV burned down. "I can't take anything from my house. I lost everything there, my clothes, everything."

Still, Camarena kept his focus on what mattered most. "It's OK. The important thing is, I'm OK."

Worsening extreme weather disasters put lives and livelihoods at risk by making already dangerous events even harder to control.

In this case, officials said heat and dry conditions helped drive the blaze. As hotter, drier conditions become more common, wildfires can spread faster, threaten public health with smoke, strain emergency response systems, and create major financial setbacks for entire communities.

The fallout extends well beyond the burn zone. Road closures can disrupt travel and commerce, evacuations can force residents into shelters, and smoke can worsen breathing problems for children, older adults, and people with asthma or other health conditions.

A Red Cross shelter has opened at a nearby high school. Volunteers there provided food, water, and a place to stay for evacuees.

For people living in fire-prone areas, officials say preparation can make a major difference. That includes signing up for emergency alerts, packing a go-bag with at least 72 hours of essentials, planning evacuation routes, and making sure pets and important documents can be taken quickly.

Even residents outside the immediate fire zone can take steps now to reduce risk during future emergencies by staying current on local warnings and reviewing household evacuation plans before fire season intensifies.

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