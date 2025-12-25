Experts thrilled by recovery of beloved US creatures: 'It was really successful'

Wild turkeys are thriving across Illinois in what one wildlife expert has dubbed "one of the greatest wildlife management success stories in modern times."

Once entirely extirpated from the state in the early 20th century due to overhunting and habitat loss, wild turkeys have returned to nearly every corner of the Prairie State through sustained restoration efforts that began in the 1950s.

Wild turkeys, native to North America and historically abundant across the Midwest, were completely killed off in Illinois, according to the Chicago Tribune. But decades of careful work by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and partners changed that.

"People had the idea that these natural resources would last forever," Luke Garver, wild turkey project manager for the IDNR, told the publication.

Conservationists employed rocket-propelled nets to help capture birds and move them to different areas. They even used a multi-state collaboration approach to move birds from neighboring states and even "trade" wild turkeys for river otters in states that were looking to restore that population.

Over time, populations expanded naturally as habitat conditions improved and birds reproduced across the state's forests.

"It was really successful," Garver said. "It's pretty remarkable how well these birds do when they're given good habitat."

This comeback highlights why animal conservation and biodiversity are so important. Every species plays a role in the complex web of life that supports healthy ecosystems.

Turkeys help disperse seeds, control insect populations, and serve as prey and predators in food webs. Their interactions with plants and insects also help sustain soil health and nutrient cycles that benefit countless other organisms.

Biodiversity isn't just good for nature, it's crucial for humans too. Healthy ecosystems provide services we all rely on: clean water, fertile soil for crops, carbon storage that moderates climate change, and even our food supply. When species like wild turkeys rebound, it signals that these systems are functioning well.

Similar efforts are happening elsewhere. In California, for example, conservationists are trying to restore bighorn sheep populations.

The turkey's triumphant return in Illinois is a powerful reminder that intentional conservation can restore nature's balance. Preserving biodiversity ultimately supports both wildlife and human communities alike.

