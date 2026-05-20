A pack of wild hogs destroyed a retiree's new lawn. Now, his HOA is trying to make him pay for the damage

"We had no idea about hogs."

A homeowner said the backyard of his brand-new home in Babcock Ranch, Florida, was torn up by wild hogs.

Glen and Stephanie Wulff told WINK News they closed on their Tucker's Cove home in February after years of looking for a retirement spot in Southwest Florida.

As Glen Wulff noted, a once green backyard was horribly churned up, and dirt patches and ripped-up grass were all that could be seen in the aftermath.

"We had no idea about hogs," Glen Wulff told WINK. "Because if I knew about that, and I knew they were going to eat up my lawn, I don't think I would have built over here."

In mid-May, a contracted trapper removed 22 hogs from the community. But that did not solve the Wulffs' immediate problem. They are still trying to figure out who is responsible for paying for repairs.

Glen Wulff said his homeowners association told him he had to cover the cost, despite the roughly $1,200 he pays quarterly in HOA fees. He told WINK that one reason he chose the community was because lawn care was supposed to be included.

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Babcock Ranch environmental conservation manager and wildlife biologist Christina Kontos told the publication that feral hogs dig into the ground, sometimes a meter deep, while searching for grubs, insects, and other food.

The Wulffs have not yet received a repair estimate, but Glen expects the cost could be heavily damaged yards, while some nearby properties were left alone.

At first glance, this may sound like a backyard landscaping issue. But feral hogs are a far larger problem than a few damaged lawns.

Wild hogs are widely considered among the most destructive invasive animals in the United States. They root up soil, damage irrigation systems, destroy crops and turf, harm native vegetation, muddy waterways, and spread disease.

These invasive animals cost the U.S. $3.4 billion in damages annually, according to the Department of Agriculture.

In neighborhoods, that kind of destruction can quickly turn into costly repairs for homeowners who may have had little warning and few clear answers about liability.

That uncertainty can be especially difficult for retirees like the Wulffs and others living on fixed incomes. A move meant to simplify life and reduce upkeep can suddenly become an unexpected financial burden.

"They are supposed to treat for pest," Glen Wulff said, referring to the HOA fee's coverage of lawn care services which include weed control, fertilization and pest treatment of lawns.

"I'm hoping [WINK News] can help us out with this situation," he continued, attempting to leverage local news coverage to get a response or financial coverage from the community organization.

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