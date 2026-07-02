Utah eyewitness films Wild Goose Fire racing up mountain near her home

"I'm just on the other side of the mountains. Seen it this morning on my way to work."

A new video circulating online is showing how wildfires can create harm close to home in the western United States.

In the short clip posted by Amber J. Barlow (@AmberJBarlow), flames and smoke appear to race up a mountain east of Fillmore, Utah.

What happened?

The video shows the Wild Goose Fire on mountains near Fillmore. Originally posted on TikTok on June 27, it shows the flames climbing up a mountain as smoke plumes rise into the air.

As of June 30, the Wild Goose Fire has burned well over 11,000 acres and is only 6% contained, according to ABC4.

Why are wildfires concerning?

Wildfires can threaten homes, force evacuations, shut down roads, and expose entire communities to harmful smoke.

Even people not in the direct path of the flames can face breathing problems and costly damage to local businesses and infrastructure.

Worsening extreme weather disasters endanger lives and livelihoods alike. Hotter, drier conditions are increasing wildfire risk in many regions. And when fires grow larger or move faster, they harm public health and safety along with economic stability.

How can I stay safer?

If you have to go outside while wildfire smoke pollutes the air, wear a high-quality mask to keep your lungs healthy. Keeping windows closed and running an air purifier if you have one indoors can also create cleaner air for you and anyone who may live with you to breathe.

While individual people can't prevent wildfires, spending money on wildfire prevention also keeps people safer and reduces damage.

What are people saying?

Among the responses, one person wrote, "I'm just on the other side of the mountains. Seen it this morning on my way to work."

A different commenter shared worry about a loved one traveling through the area: "My husband is traveling home today from Virgin to Levan and I've been steady watching the fire app so afraid he won't be able to get here. Every day there's another fire."

Another person simply wrote: "Holy god our state is on fire please be safe."

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