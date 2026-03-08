Hunter sentenced to prison after airport officials discover what was in his luggage: 'He listed [what] he carried falsely'

"He should have got 10 years and a $250,000 fine."

A wild game hunter who tried to hide an illegally obtained trophy from customs officials using falsified paperwork was recently sentenced to six months in federal prison, along with $85,000 in fines and two years of supervised release.

His trophy was the carcass of a Ladakh urial, a critically endangered wild sheep exclusively found in the contiguous mountainous regions of Ladakh, India and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan.

According to the Sacramento Bee, he had tried to pass it off as a different type of wild sheep using forged documents following a 2024 trip hosted by a local Pakistani hunting company.

Adult male urial sheep have large, distinctive horns that have attracted hunters seeking macabre wall decorations. Illegal hunting is the most significant cause of mortality for the species in the region.

In a plea agreement, the hunter admitted that he and a co-conspirator at the hunting company had planned to bribe local officials in order to smuggle the animal's remains back to the United States, the article explained.

The owner of the hunting company has been charged by federal prosecutors. However, illegal animal trafficking operations could still be underway, as the report noted that he remains in Pakistan.

"He listed the species of the trophies he carried falsely, and did not include the Ladakh urial among the species he claimed to have been carrying," the plea agreement said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature states that the species' decline has been driven by a combination of habitat degradation, overexploitation, and illegal activities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, where poverty affects up to 42% of the population.

Once distributed along the area's Indus River, the species is now restricted to the Bonji and Shigar valleys, with around 200 individuals reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the Snow Leopard Foundation.

While this was a case of illegal smuggling of a carcass, some wildlife traffickers smuggle live animals, creating an additional problem. Bringing non-native species into new habitats can threaten ecosystems by allowing them to become invasive. Invasive species outcompete natives for vital resources, creating a domino effect that can endanger entire food webs.

