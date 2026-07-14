Wild boar charges into Kerala store, injures shopkeeper, and bolts onto state highway

People nearby heard her cries for help and drove it away.

A wild boar threw a mini supermarket in Kerala, India, into chaos recently, injuring the shopkeeper before bolting through town and onto a state highway.

Residents told The Hindu they had never before seen a wild boar enter a business in the town and attack someone. One woman was hurt in the incident.

What happened?

Shopkeeper Beena (Susan), a resident of Mandirampadi near Ranni, had just opened the store in Ranni, in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, and was arranging items at about 8:30 a.m. on July 5 when the animal suddenly rushed in, according to The Hindu.

As the boar chased her through the supermarket and lunged with its tusks, Beena hurt her hand while trying to protect herself. She ran outside, the animal still after her, until people nearby heard her cries for help and drove it away.

She was then taken to Ranni Taluk Hospital, where she received treatment and stitches.

Local residents later tracked the boar to a rubber plantation about half a mile away after it had run through residential areas, crossed town, and wove between moving vehicles on the Punalur–Muvattupuzha State Highway. Panchayat authorities later gave permission for it to be shot.

Why does it matter?

People in the area told The Hindu that wild boars often stray into the locality and damage crops, but they said this was the first time one had entered a business in the town and attacked someone.

As human development expands, we encroach upon natural habitats, increasing encounters with wild animals. Wild animals can cause a lot of chaos, especially a dangerous animal. Bears, snakes, alligators, boars, and others can put people in direct harm, cause traffic delays, property damage, and, just like this incident, the animal can be killed.

What can you do?

It's always important to give wild animals as much space as you can if it's possible. In most cases, animals only attack when they are startled or feel threatened.

There are steps you can take to discourage animals from coming around your home or business. Cleaning up clutter can reduce the number of spaces where creatures like spiders or snakes can hide. The big one is keeping food sources inside so you don't attract bears and other dangerous animals.

If you live in an area where wild animals commonly enter your neighborhood, it's also important to closely monitor pets and small children.

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