Experts make record-breaking discovery on nature preserve: 'I never fail to be surprised by what we find here'

"If you give nature the opportunity and the space, it will do remarkable things."

An English nature reserve has become the first in the country to hit a landmark number of species.

According to The Good News Network, The National Trust's Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire has surpassed 10,000 species, with the total hitting record status after a remarkable creature was spotted.

The six-belted clearwing is a unique moth that imitates a wasp, and its presence heralds great promise for the nation's biodiversity.

Conservation charity The National Trust established the preserve in 1899 on just two acres of land. Over the last 126 years, the site has expanded its size and scope, with Wicken Fen now occupying 2,026 acres.

These areas are imperative to preserving biodiversity and the health of our ecosystems. According to the United Nations, rising global temperatures are negatively affecting crucial habitats worldwide.

Luckily, this is only one of many success stories in the field. For example, a journey to a protected rainforest in Madagascar revealed 21 examples of species that had been lost to science.

Elsewhere, a massive rewilding effort is taking place in Saudi Arabia, with animals such as mountain gazelles and the Arabian oryx being reintroduced.

There are many ways to assist conservation efforts. One is to take local action in our own communities and do what we can to help preserve outdoor spaces for all species.

Another is to talk about the climate with family and friends. Knowing the dangers the environment faces and the many different ways we can protect it is imperative.

Leaders of the reserve were understandably thrilled by reaching the 10,000 species milestone.

"I never fail to be surprised by what we find here, and it is absolutely a case in point that if you give nature the opportunity and the space, it will do remarkable things," said Alan Kell, a manager at The National Trust, per The Good News Network.

