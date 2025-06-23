Experts stunned after capturing first-ever images of unique fish species in unexpected location: 'The first recorded presence'

An environmental agency in the Gulf is celebrating the first-ever images of a fish species not typically found in the area.

Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) reported sightings of the whitespotted grouper, a common species across the Indo-Pacific region, but never before seen in the waters of the United Arab Emirates.

"The first recorded presence of the whitespotted grouper is a major biodiversity milestone," a spokesperson from the EAD told The National.

Photo Credit: iStock

Agency officials attributed the unique sighting to either the uncovering of a previously undetected population or a sign that the efforts to improve the conditions of the coastal waters are paying off. The EAD has invested considerable resources in restoring the coral reefs in the waters off Abu Dhabi. Following the restoration of one million coral colonies in 2021, the agency announced a new goal of planting four million new colonies by 2030.

With coral reefs dying off in alarming numbers worldwide, novel solutions like these will be needed. If it can work in the world's hottest sea, it can work everywhere. "What corals are able to handle here, might be what corals around the world will have to deal with as the climate heats up further," Hamad Al Jailani, a marine scientist with the EAD, told the UN's environment program.

The whitespotted grouper is a fish that inhabits shallow waters and is commonly found in coral reefs and rocky areas, per Animalia. Like other grouper fish, it plays a crucial ecological role in maintaining the health of coral reefs by helping to balance marine populations. They primarily eat smaller fish, octopuses, and crustaceans.

The discovery is another positive development in the UAE's ongoing efforts to restore its coastal waters. It's just one of several examples of conservation efforts paying off worldwide, demonstrating that effective local action can have a ripple effect in the broader world.

