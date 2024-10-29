Groundbreaking partnership could help save future of marine species on brink of disappearing: 'Historically rare'

"Each species that is lost triggers the loss of other species within its ecosystem."

The ocean is filled with so many species that it's impossible to count — and scientists predict some are even yet to be discovered.

Conservation efforts for rare sea creatures can be challenging, but scientists and fishers have come together to try to protect one that is occasionally seen in Australia's waters.

According to ABC News, fishers and scientists in Northern Australia partnered for a three-year study to research the sawfish — "a type of modified ray, with a saw-like nose on its head, called a rostrum, and a shark-like body, which can grow up to seven meters [around 23 feet] long."

The Queensland state government has said sawfish are one of the most endangered rays and sharks. Sawfish populations have been drastically declining in recent years, and it isn't known how many are left.

"These are historically rare animals that are found in remote habitats not frequented by most people," Marine scientist Dr. Vinay Udyawer said.

Per ABC News, sawfish used to be hunted for their fins and rostrums, which were valuable until Australia regulated them. This fish is a food source in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, and in Australia, they sometimes die after being caught in nets intended for other fish.

"Other key processes that also are impacting sawfish populations is the modification of coastal and river systems," Dr. Udyawer noted.

Protecting species like the sawfish is crucial for the ecosystem. As the Endangered Species Coalition explained: "Each species that is lost triggers the loss of other species within its ecosystem. Humans depend on healthy ecosystems to purify our environment. Without healthy forests, grasslands, rivers, oceans and other ecosystems, we will not have clean air, water, or land."

Fortunately, organizations are committed to protecting threatened and endangered species. According to a study by Charles Darwin University, 29 species previously listed as threatened under Australia's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act are no longer listed because their populations have recovered.

Now, the groundbreaking project gathering data about sawfish could ultimately help protect their future. According to ABC News, scientists used the fishers' knowledge to "locate, tag, and document sawfish population distribution," and the partnership will continue to further understand how to help.

"These guys know where they are — they've got a general idea of their movements — it was great that the scientists came and grabbed the knowledge," commercial fishing operator Cameron Berryman told ABC News.

This project came together because of many collaborators, including funding from Parks Australia and support from Charles Darwin University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and the NT Seafood Council.

You can also commit to protecting these species by donating to climate causes doing this conservation work.

