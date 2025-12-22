Experts stunned after spotting rare creature for first time in decades: 'I could hardly believe my eyes'

Monitoring efforts involving trail cameras and people in the field can further inform proper stewardship.

Have you heard of the white-tailed eagle?

It has been spotted in Saudi Arabian skies for the first time in 20 years, according to The National.

The migratory bird is a close relative of the bald eagle, but it lives throughout Europe and Asia rather than in North America.

The two species have similar roles on their respective continents. They each mark the top of the local food chain and are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

Ali Al Faqih, a manager at the Wadi Thalbah Wetland, caught a glimpse of the flying eagle after it took a drink in the area. He was even able to snap a photo to prove it.

"I could hardly believe my eyes," he said, per The National. "Observing a rare bird in the reserve indicates to me that we are … providing migratory birds with a safe and productive environment to rest and feed during their long journeys."

As the outlet explained, that desirable habitat has not always been there, at least for the white-tailed eagles.

The wetland where Al Faqih saw the bird is part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve, which was established in 2018. The region is home to immense biodiversity — including 247 different birds — yet the eagle typically stayed further north.

The bird's reemergence could mean it can now extend its range, which would be welcome news.

Other biodiverse places around the world are shrinking due to rising global temperatures and expanding human development. The success of species like the white-tailed eagle can combat that trend, strengthen ecosystems, and protect the resources that both humans and wildlife need to survive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Saudi Arabia has set a goal to protect 30% of its land and sea by 2030. Those kinds of conservation projects are essential for safeguarding biodiversity in any habitat.

Monitoring efforts involving trail cameras and people in the field, like Al Faqih, can further inform proper stewardship.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.