Rare footage stumps officials after mysterious wildlife spotted in city neighborhood: 'Potentially some kind of hybrid animal'

"Honestly, we're not 100% sure about it."

A rare sighting of a unique white fox in Portland's Sellwood neighborhood has left wildlife experts and locals in awe.

As reported by Oregon Live, 64-year-old Richard Melling and his spouse were walking across the Sellwood Bridge when they noticed the small, white, unknown animal playing not too far from them. Melling described it as "a very, very happy puppy," noting how it was playing with a plastic bag — a moment that, let's be honest, feels like the perfect setup for a story about wildlife in human-centric cities.

Wildlife experts agree the animal is a fox but are uncertain about its species. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Benjamin Cate noted the animal's features don't align with native species. "Honestly, we're not 100% sure about it," Cate said. "... It is potentially some kind of hybrid animal that escaped from captivity" or a leucistic (white-coated) gray fox.

Sightings such as this provide insight into how wildlife adapts to urban environments. Cities including Portland are increasingly becoming home to animals forced to adjust as their natural habitats shrink because of increasing development.

Urban rewilding efforts in Portland such as the Urban Rewilding Project and Rewild Portland are making it easier for wildlife to coexist with humans. By restoring natural habitats, cities can support biodiversity and create opportunities for humans and animals to thrive in the same environment. Projects including the Billion Oyster Project in New York City have shown how urban ecosystems can be revitalized to benefit both local wildlife and the surrounding community.

In addition to supporting animals, rewilding efforts offer benefits to city residents. Green spaces that have been made available through these efforts improve air quality, reduce heat islands, and provide accessible recreational areas. The appearance of unique animals such as this white fox is a testament to the importance of conservation in supporting biodiversity.

Melling's sighting is part of a growing trend of wildlife making appearances in cities. Urban wildlife corridors and similar projects help animals move safely through human-dominated areas. These undertakings support wildlife while giving city dwellers the chance to see really cool and unique animals up close.

"It was having fun, and it was amusing," Melling said.

The white fox serves as a reminder that even in cities, nature will continue to surprise us and ensure that we hold space for it.

